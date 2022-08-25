The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:

• Mary R. Stewart, was

charged, August 23, 2022, for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle.

• Jason L. Gossett, was charged, August 23, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, possession/buy drug paraphernalia.

• Zachary McKenney, was charged, August 24, 2022, for criminal trespassing and possession of synthetic drugs.