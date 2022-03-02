The Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit (MHCVNU) reported on Wednesday that a month long investigation in February had had resulted in the arrest of four suspects and taken over 200 suspected counterfeit Fentanyl pills off the street. Officers also seized three firearms during those arrests.
An MHCVNU press release states that the unit had been investigating alleged drug trafficking by Amelia Purdon, 20 of Nebo, when they say undercover officers arranged to buy counterfeit Fentanyl, also known as Perc 30s, from her.
On February 22, officers say they conducted a buy from the suspect, and immediately stopped her vehicle, arresting both she and a passenger, Jaylen Drone, 18 of Utica, for trafficking in a controlled substance. During a search of the vehicle, police say they found more pill and a handgun in the glovebox.
MHCVNU says that Purdon then gave officers information leading to a search warrant at a home in Nebo she shared with Jacorion Murray, 23, and his girlfriend, Madison Duncan, 25.
Officers executed that warrant on Feb. 24. Officers say they found more Perc 30s at the residence, as well as an AK-74 style rifle in a dresser drawer in the couple’s bedroom. They also located a number of children’s toys and clothing in the home, and were told by a family member that children live in the residence where the drugs and firearm was stored.
Purdon was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
Drone and Murray were both charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Duncan was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.
