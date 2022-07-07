The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and the Madisonville Minority Economic Development Council will hold a free business program geared toward women and minority-owned businesses.
Ruthann Padgett, vice president of operations at Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development, said they are excited to offer this program again in Hopkins County.
“We hope that small businesses will come and learn about ways that they can maximize their business opportunities,” she said.
The program will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at the Kentucky Innovation Station, 38 West Arch Street.
Robert Coffey, deputy district director for the Small Business Development Center, will be the presenter for the certification class.
The 8(a) program is a nine-year program created to assist firms owned and controlled by women and minorities. Business owners must have been in business for two years to qualify.
“Businesses that participate in the program receive training and technical assistance designed to strengthen their ability to compete effectively in the American economy,” said Padgett.
Small business development is accomplished by providing various forms of management, technical, financial, and procurement assistance.
Businesses who get certified in the program can receive one-on-one business development assistance for their nine-year term from dedicated business opportunity specialists; pursue the opportunity for mentorship from experienced and technically capable firms; connect with procurement and compliance experts who understand regulations in business growth, finance, and government contracting; qualify to receive federal surplus property on a priority basis, and receive free training from SBA’s 7(j) Management and Technical Assistance program.
Participants can receive sole-source contracts for up to $4 million for goods and services and $7 million for manufacturing. Firms are also able to form joint ventures and teams to bid on contracts.
The class is free for all who are interested. For more information on the class, contact Ruthann Padgett at 270-821-1939. To register for the class, visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwp3xjy.
