Nominations are now being accepted for the first Regional Education Partnership Excellence in Teaching Award, which has been created to recognize outstanding classroom educators.
Public school partners from Caldwell, Crittenden, Dawson Springs, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Webster county school districts, along with Madisonville Community College and Murray State University-Madisonville have created the award.
Dr. Jay Parrent, of MCC, said the college is thrilled to help launch the new award because it reflects the college’s commitment to excellence in education and recognition of the critical role that teachers play in shaping the future of the community.
“We hope this award will inspire educators to continue their important work and serve as a reminder of the profound impact they have on the lives of their students,” he said.
The award was created to celebrate and highlight teaching excellence in elementary, middle, and high school education. Nominees are sought who demonstrate exceptional skills and dedication to their profession and who inspire and motivate students to achieve their full potential.
The colleges and school districts have been meeting regularly since 2017 to discuss issues of mutual importance, plan collaborative ventures, and refine and expand dual credit programming for students. Several key initiatives have been developed through this partnership in the subsequent years.
Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen said over the years, those in the MCC area have discussed a more formal way to recognize the best and brightest teachers in the immediate region.
“I’m grateful and excited that we’re able to take this idea, and MCC is putting it into motion,” he said. “We have some excellent teachers at various levels in our area, and it’s exciting that they will be recognized for the outstanding job that they do. Quality teachers have a significant impact on the lives of children, and it’s an honor to help show our appreciation for what they do.”
Nominations will be open until Wednesday, April 26. To be eligible, nominees must be full-time regular classroom teachers in elementary, middle, or high school with a minimum of three years of experience.
The nomination committee that will review the applications is comprised of educators and administrators from each district and representatives from the colleges. They will select one teacher from each grade level from each district.
The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 9 on the Madisonville Community College campus.
For more information on the award or to nominate a teacher, visit https://madisonville.kctcs.edu/community/regional-education-partnership-award.aspx.
