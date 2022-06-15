Earlington City Council members and Mayor Phillip Hunt sparred over the future of several properties in their community during their month meeting on Tuesday night, with council members eventually rejecting offers to purchase two of those properties.
Mayor Hunt presented the council with $1,000 bids that had been submitted to purchase two of the more than 25 lots the city currently owns. One at 301 Boyle Avenue and the other at 204 Oakwood Drive.
The Boyle Avenue property is currently a vacant lot, but the one on Oakwood is a house the council had previously slated for demolition, which will cost the city around $2,500.
“I think it is in the benefit of the city to keep as many of our houses up as we can,” said Hunt, who said the person submitted the bid on the Oakwood property planned to invest a good deal of money into refurbishing the home.
“We have so many blighted houses, it’s just a shame,” said council man Robert Cottoner. “The house at 204 needs to come down. I’ve been living in Earlington for 55 years. The most upkept street in Earlington is Oakwood.”
Cottoner added that with a “crack house” located on that street, he had doubts that anyone would invest the amount of money needed to remodel a house that was already in need of demolition.
Several council members inquired about whether it would be possible to sell the property on a contract that required the purchaser to follow through with remodeling the home, but city attorney Natasha Little said there was really no way of guaranteeing that.
“Any contract is only as good as the person signing it,” she stated, adding that there was no way of forcing someone to spend money on any given property, especially if that person was to run into financial difficulty.
The council unanimously voted down the sell of 204 Oakwood.
As for the Boyle Avenue property, council members told the mayor that they did not feel $1,000 for the vacant lot was enough money, even though that was more than the current PVA listed value of the lot.
The mayor and council both voiced their support for a plan to provide Habitat for Humanity with as many of the lots in town as they were interested in. Hunt stated that he planned to meet with Habitat officials this week to discuss the offer.
In other business, 4th District State Senator Robbie Mills visited with the council briefly to introduce himself. He told members that Earlington was the first in many visits he plans to make to Hopkins County during the summer. Hopkins County was moved into the 4th District earlier this year when the state legislature redistricted the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.