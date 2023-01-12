The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Jana L. Bivins, of Madisonville, was charged, January 10, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order and failure to appear in court for the third time.
Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 5:19 am
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Jana L. Bivins, of Madisonville, was charged, January 10, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order and failure to appear in court for the third time.
Community calendar
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.