Saturday, June 4, Mortons Gap is hosting their Coalfield Festival at the Mortons Gap Park starting at 11 a.m. There will be free fun for the entire family to enjoy throughout the day. Local vendors, food trucks, live music, bounce house for the kids, silent auction, cornhole tournament and much more will be going on all day long.
Starting at 11 a.m. will be the Show-N-Go Car Club, followed by the live music starting at 2 p.m. and the cornhole tournament will run from 2-4 p.m.
Cornhole is $20 per team, $10 per person, and it is best of three games, single elimination.
Live music performances by One Saynt, The Band Out of Egypt, Luci Bess & Mollie Garrigan and Instant Zeal will be playing throughout the day.
Food trucks will be providing food and snacks for purchase throughout the day. There will also be raffle tickets for purchase and the winner takes half the pot.
The auction will start at 5:30 p.m., and the winner does not need to be present to win.
For more information visit the Mortons Gap Coalfield Festival Facebook page.
