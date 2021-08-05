Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee — coordinated on the last Saturday of each month since April by David Thorp and his team of family and friends — has become a popular attraction. Saturday’s event boasted 104 vehicles on display throughout the town square.
Seeking more traffic for its vendors, the Dawson Springs Rotary Club is now hosting its flea market across the street from Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee each month.
Before the July installment, the Rotary Club had been conducting its latest service project on the first Sat. of each month at the Mule Days property located on Eddie Beshear Drive.
The move last Saturday provided the results Rotary Club members had hoped for.
“We’ve noticed a lot more people — many coming to visit from across the street,” said Rotarian Kristin Merrill, referring to the crowd from Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee.
The Rotary Club is now grilling hamburgers and hotdogs at its flea markets as well. Past President Leonard Whalen was manning the grill on Saturday at the market which featured four vendors.
“We hope to build it once people see us across the street,” he said.
The new location prompted Origami Owl stylist Leslie Petit to become a vendor at the flea market for the first time on Saturday.
“There has been quite a bit of traffic,” said Petit. “They have the food over here, and they’re coming from across the street to get their food and to look at our merchandise — the food is helping a lot.”
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club Flea Market will continue through September in conjunction with Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee “as long as the interest is there,” said Merrill.
With that being said, the club is actively seeking vendors.
“Twelve x 12 sections are $10,” Whalen said of vendor booths. “We’re open from 8 a.m. to noon, with booth setup from 6 to 8 a.m.”
Those interested in becoming a vendor can visit the Dawson Springs Rotary’s page on Facebook or by calling 270-875-8381.
The organizers of Dawson Springs Cars and Coffee will continue hosting their monthly soirees through October from 8 to 11 a.m. The next event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.
