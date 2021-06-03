Now that summer has begun, the Hopkins County School system and the Hopkins County Family YMCA have begun their summer meal programs.
Victoria Earl, Hopkins County School food service account clerk, said this year’s summer meal program is completely different than last year’s.
“It was so chaotic because of the pandemic,” she said.
Last year, the cafeteria workers did a lot of cooking in the kitchens to send meals out, now the school system is using prepackaged meal boxes, she said. There is no extra cooking, and it is easier and quicker for the families.
“We just needed to switch things up a bit,” said Earl. “We needed a break because the workers fed students all last year.”
The summer meal program gives out five-day meal packs, consisting of five breakfasts and five lunches, every Wednesday in June and July, she said. Parents or students can pick the meals up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at either Earlington, Grapevine, Madisonville North Hopkins or West Hopkins.
Because the cafeteria workers did work all last year, many are taking the summer off, so food service employees are stepping in where needed, said Earl.
Donna Stanley, who is the cafeteria manager at Hopkins County Central, is working at Earlington Elementary preparing food for Central and Earlington summer school students, as well as helping with the summer meal program.
Stanley cooks breakfast and lunch for the students attending summer school. She said the food prep is similar to what it was like during the school year.
“Because of COVID, the food is similar, it is a grab-and-go type,” said Stanley. “We don’t cook as much, but they still get a few hot meals.”
All the Hopkins County Schools are open for daily meals until Friday, June 18 for students attending summer school, she said.
As for the students attending summer school at Dawson Springs Schools, the Hopkins County Family YMCA is providing breakfast and lunch to students along with a countywide summer meal program.
YMCA Outreach Coordinator Michelle Hale said the summer meal program started on May 24, while the meals for Dawson Springs Schools started on May 31.
“We worked on Memorial Day to go out and fed kids,” she said.
This is not the first year the YMCA has provided summer meals to the county, but it is the first year they have had to cook all the food themselves, she said. Normally, Hopkins County Schools will help provide food, but this year the school was not able to help.
“We have two residential kitchens that we are making 500 to 600 meals a day,” said Hale.
They are making hot meals every day for the summer meal program, and the same meals are provided to Dawson Springs students taking summer school, she said.
“They are basically the same thing we are sending to our grab-and-go meals,” said Hale.
She said meals can be picked up from the YMCA or at one of about 30 location sites across Hopkins County, and COVID-19 rules still apply for pick up.
The summer meal program is open to anyone aged 18 years or younger, she said. The program does provide one breakfast and one lunch a day.
The best way to determine what locations the YMCA will be at is to call 270-821-9622.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.