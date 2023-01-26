When the Maples family started roasting coffee in their garage in Madisonville, it would have been hard to imagine that they would turn that businesses into a company that had not only multiple locations in Madisonville, but also a store in Christian County. On Wednesday, it was the later location that was getting the accolades.
Christian County Chamber of Commerce recognized Campfire Roasters with the Rooms for Less Quality Service Award for January.
Chandler Ladd, with the chamber, said the award is voted on by the chamber ambassadors every month.
“We usually look for someone who has been giving outstanding service, who is a true community partner, and who represents our community well,” she said.
Anna Grace Maples, a co-owner of Campfire Roasters, said it was really exciting to receive the award because they were not expecting it.
“We have won awards in Madisonville but never here, so to win our first one here is really cool,” she said.
Campfire Roasters was started by the five members of the Maples family in 2017 as a coffee roasting business. Since then, it has grown to include two locations in Madisonville, a mobile coffee truck, and a relatively new brick-and-mortar location in Hopkinsville.
During the presentation, Stephanie Jones from Rooms for Less said Campfire Roasters came from Madisonville in the hopes of growing their family business. Through friendly service and great coffee, they did.
“This store opened back in November, and every customer that comes and goes is met with a friendly smile and a cup of coffee,” she said.
Maples said being in Hopkinsville has been great. They have even started getting regular customers to the store.
“We are happy to be here. We are excited,” she said. “We are not going anywhere any time soon.”
Campfire Roasters in Hopkinsville is located at 2715 Fort Campbell Blvd and is open from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Express located at 1060 Margaret Court in Madisonville is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Roastery location in Madisonville is at 130 N. Seminary Street in the Kentucky Movers and Makers. The hours of operation are from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.
