Dawson Springs High School held its commencement exercises on Friday night as those in attendance admired the resilience of the 36 members of the Class of 2023.
The latest class to graduate from DSHS did not experience the traditional high school experience, in large part due to COVID-19 protocols over two school years and the EF-4 tornado that rocked Dawson Springs to its very core during the winter of their junior year.
A diploma of distinction was awarded to the 8 Honor Graduates: Valedictorian Abigail Ward, Salutatorian Kayda Heggen, Tyler Hale, Rachael Young, Natalee Oldham, Ella Midkiff, Jordan Opalek, and Ethan Johnson.
15 members of the DSHS Class of 2023 received scholarships as detailed by the district’s Guidance Counselor, Brannigan Ethridge.
Grayson Brewer was awarded the Ermel Beshear McGregor/Woodruff McGregor Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,637.
Kimberly Burbage received the Murray State University Dean’s Scholarship of $2500; $300 Larry Todd Memorial Scholarship; $728 Timothy Frost Memorial Scholarship; $500 Stephanie Midkiff Memorial Scholarship; and the $1800 Phillip and Dianne Back Scholarship.
Shelby Capps collected the $200 Betty Chaney Memorial Scholarship; $100 Elizabeth Purdy Memorial Scholarship; and the $500 Jenny Bruce Memorial Scholarship.
Cheyenne Dalton accepted the Powered by Inclusion Scholarship of $2,500, which is funded through the Kentucky Department of Education. and the $500 Danny Brown Memorial Scholarship.
Macy Drennan obtained the DSCS Parent-Teacher Organization Scholarship of $200.
Tyler Hale earned the University of Kentucky Provost Scholarship of $5000, renewable for 4 years; $500 David
Lee Barnett Memorial Scholarship; and the Steele
Family Scholarship of $1231.
Gracie Harper secured the $100 Bennie Mouser Memorial Scholarship.
Kayda Heggen gained the Commonwealth Honors Academy Scholarship of $9,432 for a total of $37,728 in total; $500 David Lee Barnett Memorial Scholarship; $100 Randy Oliver Memorial Scholarship; and the $500 Stephanie Midkiff Memorial Scholarship.
Claire Midkiff acquired the $1231 Steele Family Scholarship.
Alex Mitchell received the Powered by Inclusion Scholarship of $2,500--funded through the Kentucky Department of Education.
Natalee Oldham, Class President, won the Ermel Beshear McGregor/Woodruff McGregor Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,637 and the $200 DSCS PTO Scholarship.
Jordan Opalek earned the$3700 Loella Lowery Memorial Scholarship; $100 Bill Outland Memorial Scholarship; and the $500 Paul and Mary Francis
Gage Smiley was awarded the $100 Christian Eric McChesney Memorial Scholarship; $1000 Live like Logan Scholarship; $500 Pennyrile Umpire Association Scholarship; and the $800 Hopkins County Board of Realtors Scholarship.
Abigail Ward obtained the Western Kentucky University Cherry Presidential Scholarship; Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program
Scholarship of $1,500 each year for 4 years; $500 David Lee Barnett Memorial Scholarship; $100 Neal Shipp Memorial Scholarship; and the $200 PTO Scholarship.
Rachael Young received the $500 David Lee Barnett Memorial Scholarship.
