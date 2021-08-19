The Hopkins County Circuit Court released the following grand jury indictments for July:
John Allard, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Nathan Baldwin, 35, of Madisonville, was charged with receiving stolen property, illegal possession manufacturing VIN plate, obscuring the identity of a machine or other property or removal of a VIN number and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Christopher Beitler, 57, was charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Joey Colson, 33, of Dixon, was charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Devincio Hall, 27, was charged with second-degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Wesley James Holmes, 38, of Princeton, was charged with first-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree sodomy.
Christopher Kirby, 21, of Dawson Springs, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle and not wearing a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle with revoked license and no insurance card.
Brian Morrow, 55, of Dawson Springs, was charged with failing to comply with sex offender registration.
Joshua Overstreet, 32, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and incest.
Charles Parker, 53, of Dawson Springs, was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony in possession of a firearm, two counts of providing false information with the intent to deceive the dealer or seller about the legality of a transfer of a firearm and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Jeffrey Parker, 28, of Dawson Springs, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Jon Ronemous, 32, of Slaughters, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Mark Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication, menacing, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Dustin Suttle, 33, of Crofton, was charged with receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle with revoked license, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree persistent felony offender.
James Webster, 59, of Madisonville, was charged with failing to comply with a sex offender registration.
Kyle Wilson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Logan Adams, 24, of Nortonville, was charged with unlawful taking of property.
Michael Congers, 49, of Eddyville, was charged with disregarding a traffic control device, operating a motor vehicle with no registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license plate, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shelby Cunningham, 23, of Princeton, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Tabitha Davenport, 37, of Greenville, was charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Earnest Davis Jr., 45, of Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, possession of synthetic drugs and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Elizabeth Embry, 31, of Madisonville, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, failing to signal, operating a motor vehicle and not being able to produce an insurance card, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dempsey Faulk, 22, of Mortons Gap, was charged with receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a defaced firearm.
Joe Gipson, 34, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Adam Gray, 44, of Dawson Springs, was charged with operating a motor vehicle and not wearing a seat belt, operating a motor vehicle and not being able to produce an insurance card, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in an improper container.
Lorena Halbur, 35, of Dawson Springs, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Justina Harris, 38, of Paris, Tennessee, was charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Tristan Jackson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Jeffrey Jones, 36, of Leitchfield, was charged with disregarding traffic control device, careless driving, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a drug paraphernalia.
Steven Jones, 20, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity.
Edward Mack, 50, of Madisonville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in an improper container and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Curtis Mitchell, 20, of Hanson, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Rita Nayiga, 63, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with theft of identity and unlawful taking of property.
Ricky Staton Jr., 48, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, giving false reports to law enforcement and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Phillip Winters, 32, of Dawson Springs, was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
