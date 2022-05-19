United Way of the Coalfield is looking for individuals or businesses to join their board of directors.
Jennifer Hatcher, UWC Vice-President and Digital Technology Site Leader for GE Aviation Madisonville, said she has had the pleasure of serving the community, the people, and the local agencies that support the needs in the community.
“I think United Way is an opportunity for me to give back to the community that has always given to me,” she said.
The United Way of the Coalfield Board is developed of employees of businesses that actively support United Way through campaign fundraisers, marketing, allocations, finance, community support of United Way agencies, and just community support.
“I encourage you to consider reaching out to United Way to volunteer or think about becoming a board member,” said Hatcher. “If you are energetic, community-focused, and interested in volunteering your time, we invite anyone to join.”
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said the board currently has 14 members, and they are looking for five to 10 to join.
“We want skilled and dedicated members who want to make a difference,” he said.
Hatcher said the board typically meets once or twice a month. United Way of the Coalfield’s vision is to unite neighbors and resources with people in the community working together giving, sharing, and creating local solutions. To improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community through active partnerships with local resources.
Hatcher said along with board members, they are also looking for volunteers who want to give back. With their campaign year coming to a close in June, they are looking for more campaign fundraising ideas and help to reach their goal.
She said anyone interested in joining the board can attend one of their meetings to see what they would be like, and they can go from there.
For more information on becoming a board member or to ask about volunteer opportunities, reach out to United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170 or visit their website at unitedwayofthecoalfield.org. Anyone interested can also stop by their office located at 1 S. Main Street in the old U.S. Bank Branch building.
