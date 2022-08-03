At 10:32 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, an EF-4 tornado decimated Dawson Springs. By 11 p.m., the Eli Street campus of the Dawson Springs Independent School District became a trauma unit, a shelter, a food pantry, a general store — among many other things — which continued for over three weeks.
In fact, seven days before school resumed following the disaster and winter break, the school buildings were closed in order to be cleaned, sanitized, and welcoming for students who had just survived a catastrophe — a safe haven for the Panthers.
With the 2021-22 school session in the rearview mirror, it’s now back-to-school and time to look ahead to the new school year. That’s where the Dayspring Assembly of God’s Outreach Center (DOC) comes in. Last weekend, the DOC hosted its latest relief effort, a “Teacher Appreciation Giveaway.”
“I’m sure their rooms were ransacked, and when I was a teacher, my classroom was my second home,” said the DOC’s treasurer, Amy Argo. Before accepting a position as a Senior Faculty Developer and Senior Instructional Designer with the Kentucky Community & Technical College System last summer, she served as a public school teacher for 15 years, with 14 of those years spent as a business teacher at Lyon County High School.
She recalled the major construction that her former district went through as the inspiration for the teacher appreciation giveaway in Dawson Springs. “At Lyon County when they did all of the construction—and construction is nothing compared to the aftermath of the tornado—the classrooms were dirty, dusty, posters were torn, bulletin boards dismantled,” she said.
“I told Ken that we need to reach out to the teachers,” Argo said to her husband, who is Dayspring’s Youth Pastor and a teacher, as the back-to-school season approached. “The local Rotary Club announced that they would be providing all the school supplies students would need free-of-charge, and our thoughts went to the teachers who lost their homes or had damage to their properties, and we wanted to ease that burden.”
Teachers from the district’s two schools were invited to the DOC to select from a wide assortment of items including instructional materials, classroom decor, office supplies, and products to help the instructors stay organized. “Every certified teacher in the district has now attended the giveaway,” said Ken. All-in-all, “the DOC was able to bless 74 educators from seven schools,” he said.
Laura Garrett, the high school’s employment specialist who also serves as an instructional assistant in the junior high, visited the giveaway on Saturday and added a language arts game to her arsenal. “I work with older students who don’t necessarily like to be pulled out of class for interventions,” she explained. “I am hoping this will provide some motivation.”
Teachers in the Dawson Springs district were also eligible to win an assortment of 18 door prizes, which included two grand prizes. Jennifer Overby, a special education teacher in the high school, won a $100 Visa gift card. Kim Menser’s name was drawn for the second grand prize, which was a $75 gift certificate to Patti’s in Grand Rivers. Menser is a science instructor in the junior high.
This wasn’t the first occasion that the DOC helped save the day with a specific need that plagued many tornado survivors. This past spring, they distributed new and gently used furniture to aid in the recovery process. “Christ In Action sent a semi full and the DOC supplemented that with close to $6000 of new furniture,” said Senior Pastor Kathy Redden. “We were able to supply that need and host this weekend’s teacher appreciation giveaway via donations to the DOC and through the Assemblies of God network.”
The DOC, now located at the Dayspring Assembly of God church on Lee Wilson Stevens Drive, continues to be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in their efforts to help victims recover from December’s deadly storm.
