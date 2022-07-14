At Kentucky 4-H Communication Day, held July 9, blue ribbons were awarded to two Hopkins County 4-H members, John Carver and Sydney Dickerson.
The Kentucky 4-H State Communications Day is the state level culminating event for 4-H’ers across the state. To participate in this event, 4-H members must qualify at area/district communications events. Carver had five competitors and Dickerson was up against four others.
“They both did a wonderful job,” Connor Cooper, 4-H youth director, said. “To make it to this contest, they both had to win their categories at the county and then at the area 4-H communications contest. Making it to state is not easy. We are very proud for how they represented Hopkins County 4-H.”
According to Cooper, receiving a Blue Ribbon at State is extremely challenging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.