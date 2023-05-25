At the beginning of every summer, parents wonder how to keep their kids active and their minds engaged during the long break.
Warrior Academy will once again be sponsoring the Warrior Kids Summer Camp from May 30 to August 4, and spots are still available.
Eric Myers, the owner of Warrior Academy, said the majority of families love the camp because it lasts the entire summer and is something productive for the kids to do while they are out of school.
“We are not a babysitting service, we are an enrichment program,” he said. “It is very similar to school, but more fun. The structure is like school, transitioning from group to group or activity to activity.”
Those activities include martial arts, dance classes, indoor games, ninja courses, outdoor sports field trips, and arts and crafts. The activities are kept around 45 minutes long so the kids don't get bored.
“We do have some brain games, which are just educational activities they do throughout the summer along with the physical activities we do,” said Myers. “We keep it pumped up all day so they never get a chance to get bored.”
He said the camp is for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. They do allow kids who may be going into sixth grade in the fall to attend, but not students who are already in sixth grade going into seventh.
The camp activities run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Warrior Kids has early drop-off starting at 7:30 a.m., and they stay open until 6 p.m.
“That gives parents who work time to get the kids up, dropped off, and get to work in the morning,” said Myers.
A lot of the summer kids will transition to the after-school program once school begins, so the coaches and employees get to see the kids grow up.
“We get to see them turn into amazing young men and women,” said Myers. “It is a fantastic experience as a coach to see these kids grow.”
The camp offers several membership options that range from full-time, which is five days a week for the entire summer, to a weekly option where the parents choose which weeks their child will participate. The camp does have a drop-in option, but keeping the student-to-teacher ratio within state regulations does factor into how many drop-offs the camp can accept.
The camp does have a limited number of spots left. At the time of writing, Myers said they have five full-time spots and a handful of weekly spots left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.