The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• Richard Brinkley, of Providence, was charged, March 21, for robbery in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. Brinkley was also charged to failure to appear in court.
• Kari A. Verschueren, of Nortonville, was charged, March 22, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor degree.
• Baxon Hester, of Madisonville, was charged, March 22, for failure to appear in court.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Heather M. Heath, was charged, March 22, for violating probation.
Keisha R. Morrow, was charged, March 22, for criminal trespassing in the third degree.
• Bradley S. McClain, was charged, March 22, for failure to appear in court.
