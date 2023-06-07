Many families in Hopkins County are still trying to recover from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. Those people will now have a new avenue to seek help as one charity is looking to help them fill their new homes with much needed belongings.

St. Vincent DePaul Disaster Services, in collaboration with the St. Vincent DePaul Corporation and Catholic Charities, is providing a “House in a Box” to families who fell victim to the tornado’s wrath.