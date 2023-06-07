Many families in Hopkins County are still trying to recover from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado. Those people will now have a new avenue to seek help as one charity is looking to help them fill their new homes with much needed belongings.
St. Vincent DePaul Disaster Services, in collaboration with the St. Vincent DePaul Corporation and Catholic Charities, is providing a “House in a Box” to families who fell victim to the tornado’s wrath.
“Through a $1.7 million grant, ‘House in a Box’ provides new household furnishings to those who lost their homes--and this applies to renters as well,” said Richard Remp-Morris, Executive Director of St. Vincent DePaul Disaster Services. “All organizations look for a niche, and we have found that after a disaster, ‘things’ are needed.”
Locally, Community Liaisons Steffani Burton and Vicki Duncan are “our boots on the ground,” Remp-Morris said.
“We want you to think of us as neighbors,” said Burton.
In every sense of the word, Burton and Duncan are our neighbors. Duncan resides in Hopkins County (Manitou), while Burton lives in Princeton. In fact, Burton fulfills her job duties with St. Vincent DePaul Disaster Services looking through the same lens as fellow tornado victims, as she and her own family lost everything in the EF-4 storm.
“House in a Box provides new furniture and furnishings to families that have lost everything due to
disaster and who are forced into situational poverty,” according to the initiative’s flyer. “All families receive the same new items which are packaged for efficiency of delivery--the program is designed for a family of four, but is scalable to any size family.”
“It may not be everything you want, but it’s everything you need,” added Duncan.
The bedroom and living room component of the House in a Box contains: a queen mattress set and frame,queen bed-in-a-bag, a twin mattress set and frame and twin bed-in-a-bag for each child in the household (with toddler beds available if applicable), pillows, dressers, sofa, end tables, and lamps.
The bathroom set includes: a shower curtain, bath towels, hand towels, wash cloths, and a dust pan and broom set.
The kitchen set consists of a full-size table and chairs, dinnerware set, cookware set, mixing bowl set, cutlery set, flatware set, kitchen tool (gadget) set, and a tumbler set.
Burton described her experience when picking up the House in a Box for her family. “After the tornado, I thought “How am I going to keep my kids safe and clean?” she said. “When I walked into the warehouse, I cried.”
“That night, I cooked and we sat at a table,” she continued.
“The House in a Box is not limited to Dawson Springs or Hopkins County,” Remp-Morris explained. It is open to any victim of the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado who lost their housing and “things.”
Any family who lost their home in the tornado who have secured housing--again, even if that means renting an apartment, etc.--can go to the Dawson Springs Municipal Building (former City Hall) on weekdays and see Burton or Duncan about the House in a Box.
“This is also open to people who didn’t have case management through the Long Term Recovery Group,” said Burton. “However, if you do have case management through the Long Term Recovery Group and are more comfortable, you can go through the LTRG for your House in a Box.”
In that case, Melinda Grace of the Long Term Recovery Group can be reached by calling (270)896-7908.
“We recently hosted a walk-in event for House in a Box at the Primitive Baptist Church for 13 families,” said Duncan. “Pastor Jeff Winfrey approached us and offered the use of his church.”
“It was a wonderful event and we’d love to plan another,” she said.
“We protect the dignity of everyone we serve, including their privacy--nothing is shared,” concluded Remp-Morris.
“We operate under confidentiality laws,” said Burton.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the people in Dawson Springs,” ended Duncan. “It’s so much more than just Pennyrile to me now.”
