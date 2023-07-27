The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair will continue at the fairgrounds at the Ballard Convention Center through Saturday with an assortments of rides, events and pageants on the schedule.
Admission for the fair today, Friday, and Saturday is $15. That cost covers rides and events at the arena. It does not cover the cost of games and food.
The gates open today and Friday at 5 p.m., rides start at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the gates open at 4 p.m., with rides starting at 4:30. The rides close at 11 p.m. tonight, at midnight on Friday, and 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Tonight, events start at 6 p.m. with the rabbit show and 6:30 p.m. with the beef show. At 7 p.m. are the Little Miss & Mr. Hopkins County Fair Pageant in the Ballard Center and the Full Throttle Monster Truck Show in the arena.
On Friday, the pet show kicks off the day at 10 a.m. Then at 7 p.m. is the Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant in the Ballard Center, the Play N’ Hooky Pedal Tractor Pull in the Midway, the TNT Truck & Tractor Pull in the arena, and the Mullet contest at the Midway tent.
Saturday rounds out the week of events with the Hopkins County Baby Pageant at 5 p.m. The TNT Truck & Tractor Pull will continue in the arena at 7 p.m.
All 4-H, Home and Garden, and FFA entries should be picked up from the Ballard Center between 8-10 a.m. on Saturday.
There will be a drawing for a $500 prize on Friday at 11 p.m. and a drawing for $1,000 at 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Each night, there will be a karaoke contest at 8 p.m. at the Midway tent, and on Saturday, the karaoke finals will follow.
