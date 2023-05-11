Many food banks struggle to get donations during the spring and summer months after an influx of donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.
The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold the 31st Anniversary Stamp Out Hunger food drive this Saturday.
Billy Groves, the food drive coordinator, said every year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from customers.
“These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Hopkins County who need help,” he said. “These donations will be donated to Christian Food Bank in Madisonville.”
Anyone who receives mail from a mailbox can leave non-perishable food donations in a bag either in their mailbox or next to their mailbox on Saturday, and the letter carrier will pick it up and deliver it to Christian Food Bank.
Groves said in 2022, the drive collected 3,049 pounds of food to be donated. He said last year’s donations were lower than in past years, but anything helps.
“We had one last year for the first time since COVID,” he said. “Nothing too big and nothing too little.”
Groves said Marci Cox, the director of the food bank, told him they average about 1,200 families a month. He said all the donations will stay local and help local families.
“Christian Food Bank is going to have a box truck out there, and once we get everything together and weighted, we will take it over there,” said Groves.
Residents in Madisonville and some surrounding towns should receive information cards in their mailbox this week talking about the food drive.
For more information on the food drive or how to donate, contact Billy Groves at 270-584-4928.
