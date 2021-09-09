The Hopkins County Fiscal Court adopted their 2021 county tax rates at a meeting on Tuesday.
Real property will be at 14.5%, tangible personal property will be at 17.5%, motor vehicles and watercraft will be at 10.3%.
This comes after a first reading on Aug. 17 where the court decided to move forward with rates suggested by Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
“The compensation rate is meant to keep the county revenue about the same point that it was last year,” said Whitfield at the Aug. 17 meeting. “The compensating rate has raised real property rates by about half a% and dropped personal property rates by around 5%. It gets the rates closer together. I don’t know when they got far apart, but it causes problems with that compensation rate.”
Whitfield’s suggestion made the changes to instead of raising the real property rates a% and dropping the personal 5%, it would drop the personal property rates around 3% and leave real property where it is at, and would still leave the county at about the same total revenue from last year.
In 2020, the total tax collected from real property and personal tangible property was $4285,706.62. The total tax collected from Whitfield’s suggestion would be an estimated $4,289,417.52.
The Hopkins County Extension Board also presented their tax rates for 2021 at Tuesday’s meeting following a meeting they had on Aug. 19.
The extension’s rates for motor vehicle and water crafts remained at 1.45, personal property remained at 3.87 and real property remained at 2.6.
According to Erika Wood, the County Extension Agent for Horticulture and Fiscal Contact, the rates reflect the board’s vote to take the same rate for 2021 as from 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.