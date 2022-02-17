The Madisonville Community College Board of Directors will hold their quarterly meeting tonight.
The meeting will be in the boardroom of the John H. Gray building and will begin at 5 p.m. Attendance in person is limited due to social distancing guidelines.
After the roll call and approval of minutes, Board Chair Dr. Alan Thorner will give the board of directors update. Dr. Cindy Kelley will then give the president’s report, as the president of MCC.
Dr. Cathy Vaughan will give the academic and student affairs report, Raegina Scott will give the advancement report, Ray Gillaspie will give the business affairs report, MCC Vice President Dr. Jay Parrent will give the quality assurance and administration report, Mike Davenport will give the workforce solutions report and Airamis Stone will give the SGA’s report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.