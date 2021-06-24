After more than a year of being closed to the public, the Dawson Springs Museum will reopen on its regular schedule starting next week.
Museum Director Virginia Chaney said the museum has been closed because of the virus.
“We don’t have a lot of traffic through the museum, but we like to be open for visitors that are visiting in town, at the Pennyrile (State Park) and for our local people,” she said.
The museum’s regular schedule is from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, she said. The museum does have a few permanent exhibits up as well as information on Dawson Springs family history.
Chaney said two of the permanent exhibits are on the history of Dawson Springs and the Pittsburgh Pirates training at the park.
In early May, the museum did open two days a week on Thursdays and Fridays to showcase a special art exhibit by the students at Dawson Springs High School. Chaney said one special exhibit they normally have around this time of year is on the graduating class from 50 years ago.
She said they will get back to having special exhibits soon.
“We have just been slow coming back,” said Chaney.
When the museum has special exhibits lined up, she said they will advertise to the public to let them know.
The main reason the museum will be able to open on its regular schedule next week is that volunteers are back at the museum. She said before it was just board members stopping by to open the museum.
“I am going to be here the rest of this week and the start of next week, but our volunteers are going to start the first of July,” said Chaney.
She said it feels good to be back on a somewhat normal schedule again, and she hopes that word will get out that the museum is open again.
The museum is run by volunteers, and the museum board appreciates their help. They are always looking for volunteers to help open the museum and monitor it while open.
Chaney said if anyone is interested they can contact her at 270-797-4561.
