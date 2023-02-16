The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Connie E. Hayes, of Henderson, was charged, February 14, 2023, for possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, unspecified drugs, theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jimmy E. Cobb, was charged, February 14, 2023, for probation violation for a felony offense.
Michael R. Carter, was charged, February 14, 2023, for violation of Kentucky EPO.
