After several phone calls and emails, the Hopkins County Genealogical Society has extended the deadline for article submissions to Sunday, July 31 for families and Monday, Aug. 30 for businesses and churches.
Genealogical Society President Betty Cox said they had a lot of calls and emails from people saying they wanted to submit an article for the book, but would not get it to them in time.
“There were lots of people who either didn’t get the brochure or were tied up on vacation,” she said.
The Family History Book will include articles documenting the history of Hopkins County and its people. It will feature all aspects of the community from churches, businesses, farms and organizations
For family history, each household is allowed one submission of 500 words or less and one photo for free. Any word after the first 500 is 15 cents extra and an extra photo is $15.
For businesses and churches, they can submit up to 700 words over two typewritten, double-spaced pages of copy and two to three photos for a full page. They can include information like the date the business or church started, different locations it has been, who started it and its growth.
“If you do not wish to write your business history, just send the facts and we will write it,” said Cox.
Because the business and church pages are dedicated, special feature pages all businesses and churches are asked to contribute. For businesses, the cost is $250 for a full page or $175 for a half-page. Churches get a discount, at $125 for a full page and $85 for a half-page.
Genealogical Society Vice President Theresa Ray said if a business buys a full-page, then they will receive a book for free. However, since the churches are half-priced, they will have to purchase a book.
If anyone needs help researching family, business or church history, the members of the genealogical society can help. Cox said the building will be open to the public starting next week from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“If those days are not workable for someone who needs to do research, they can call and make an appointment and one of us can meet them,” said Cox.
Ray said she is excited about reopening because the genealogical society received many donations of books and research material during the pandemic.
“This will enable us to help visitors research their families,” she said.
Cox said the society had about 125 to 130 digital and hard copies of family history already, but by the time everything is done, they will have between 150 and 200.
They expect the books to be ready in the fall of this year and are available for pre-order for $59.95, she said. If the books are delivered, then there will be an extra postage fee. If the book is picked up at the genealogical society, there is no additional fee.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 270-327-1876. To submit an article, email hcgs_ky@yahoo.com or mail it to Hopkins County Family History Book, PO Box 51, Madisonville, KY 42431.
