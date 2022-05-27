The Boys Scouts assisted in replacing the Arboretum Tree Tags this past week at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville. The 27 trees now feature interactive QR code tags, which identifies them and marks the trees as Level I Arboretum status.
The park is working with the Kentucky Division of Forestry for their Level II trees, which will identify 100 different woody plant species on the property.
“We invite the community to utilize the Tree Trail as they are exploring the Arboretum,” Ashton Robinson, Mahr Park Director said. “We will be placing 25 more tags in June and are very happy to have the help of tree donors through our new Tree Donor Program to help continue to plant trees to invest in the life of our park and future.”
For more information and to view the current tree map, please visit, mahrparkarboretum.com/arboretum or call 270-584-9017.
There is still room for more donors, so if you are interested in donating there is information on the website for that as well.
