Last Saturday, displaced residents of Dawson Springs and other areas who were still staying at Pennyrile State Resort Park got a special visitor in the person of University of Kentucky head men’s basketball coach John Calipari. He visited the park to deliver $10,000 in shoes to tornado victims on behalf of Samaritan’s Feet International.
Coach Cal was joined on the trip by Governor Andy Beshear, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and Wildcat basketball players Darius Miller and Jack Givens.
Together, along with other volunteers, the group delivered shoes to tornado victims staying at both Pennyrile and Lake Barkley State Resort Park.
“We are all neighbors in Kentucky,” Beshear said in a news release. “We love one another and we look out for one another. And my commitment to the folks of Western Kentucky is, we won’t be here just this week or this month, but we will be here every single day for however long it takes to rebuild every building and every life, to get everyone as close as we can to where they need to be.”
According to a press release, Calipari contacted Samaritan’s Feet CEO Manny Ohonme after hearing from Beshear that victims of the storm were in need of shoes. Within 48 hours, Ohonme came through with the donation.
According to an article by Bobbie Hayse that ran in the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer on Tuesday, five bus drivers from Owensboro Public Schools’ transportation department were recruited to transport tornado victims from Kenlake to Lake Barkley State Resort Park on Sunday for the shoe delivery. Among them was Evie Davis, who provided a first hand account of the event.
“It was impactful, and even though they all have been through so much, they all seemed to be in good spirits,” she said.
In addition to the shoe donation, Calipari and his players even handed out snacks to victims and spent time just talking with them.
“We even saw Coach Cal slipping $100 bills to people,” Davis said. “I saw the governor give the jacket off his back to a woman in need. It was just really great to see them be so giving to these people who lost so much.”
Beshear, along with the first lady and Coleman, will make a return trip to Pennyrile later today at around 12:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.