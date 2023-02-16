The Dawson Springs Parent Teacher Organization is bringing a little color into people’s lives through a Panther Dash Color 5K run and one-mile walk.
Amber Spurlin, PTO vice president and event organizer, said having a color run was an idea they wanted to try since they had never done one before.
“Instead of it being a normal 5K, it just has a little bit of fun when they come through the color stations, and they get powder coated in different colors,” she said.
Those who can’t physically run the three miles can participate in the walk and still have fun getting color thrown at them.
She said there is still a lot to be planned, but they have already had several people interested and preregister. Spurlin encourages people to preregister, so they can have an idea of how many people will be coming.
Along with participants, the PTO is also looking for sponsors for the event. For $50 or a donation of an item for a prize, a sponsor will get their name on the back of the t-shirts.
“I have had a lot of people say they would sponsor it,” said Spurlin.
All the proceeds from the event will go to help the PTO support the school, staff, and students in whatever area they need.
“Whatever the school needs, if we have the money, we are going to give it to them,” said Spurlin.
If the event has a good turnout, she said they may make it a yearly event.
“I think it will be lots of fun,” said Spurlin.
The run/walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Dawson Springs School in front of the gym.
Awards will be given to the top two male and female in each age category. The age categories are 5-9, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29-, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 years and older. An overall award for the first male and female in the age groups 5-39 years and 40 years and up.
Registration for the walk and run is $25 and does include a t-shirt. The deadline to register as a participant and receive a t-shirt is Friday, March 10. The last day for sponsors to join is also March 10.
Onsite registration will be open the day of the race beginning at 8 a.m. in front of the gym doors, but a t-shirt is not guaranteed.
To register or become a sponsor, call Amber Spurlin at 270-836-9168.
