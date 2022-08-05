Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson proposed donating one of their surplus vehicles to help out Letcher County Kentucky, one of the counties in eastern Kentucky severely affected by last week’s flooding, during Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting.
According to Sanderson, the vehicle is mechanically sound, just has high mileage, and it was going to be decommissioned anyway.
“We’ll be able to transfer this vehicle to help the need in Eastern Kentucky for the flood victims. They lost six vehicles there,” Sanderson said.
It was a unanimous “yes” from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court.
