With Halloween around the corner, it’s that time again for the Madisonville Knights of Columbus to host their annual Tootsie Roll Drive.
James Donley, the grand knight for the club, said this is something they do every year to raise money to help Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools put on the Special Olympic Field Day every year.
“It is just something we do for the community for the underprivileged,” he said.
The students from each of the high schools put on a field day inspired by the Olympics for the special needs students in the district. They have activities like obstacle courses, volleyball, soccer, and football.
Donley said the goal this year is to collect $2,000 total, so they can split it evenly among both high schools.
“$1,000 will go to North, and $1,000 will go to Central for the Special Olympics Field Day,” said Donley.
Members of the Knights will be at Kroger, Sureway, and Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday looking for donations in exchange for tootsie rolls. Donley said there will be signs near the members who will be wearing vests.
“We will be very recognizable,” he said.
After having done this drive for years, he has seen people drop $100 into the box and some who couldn’t give anything.
He said any amount of money is accepted and helps the kids have a fun day.
“The community has always been generous towards this event,” said Donley. “I am always astounded by the generosity of this community and towards people in need.”
