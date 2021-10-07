Noon – grounds open, food is available and raffle and merchandise sales open

12:50 – the welcome, invocation by Deacon Mike Marshili and the opening song by Barry Whitledge

1 p.m. - Classy and Grassy plays bluegrass music

2 p.m. - Bright Life Farms Chior plays inspirational music

2:30 p.m. - Br Jackie Mathis and the Claxtons play gospel music

3 p.m. - Justamere Bluegrass Band performs

4 p.m. - Mike Thomas and Friends plays classic rock

4:30 p.m. - Alonzo Pennington plays blues and rock