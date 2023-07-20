Every year, the United Way of the Coalfield allocations committee sorts through applications to determine where funding could be utilized best to serve those in need.
UWC Interim Executive Director Dee Padgett said the committee looks for agencies with programs that help the community in three areas, financial stability, health, and education.
“All of them will provide one of the three things that we say United Way is about,” she said. “The money we give them will assist them.”
Padgett said all the agencies chosen this year are very good and will do a lot for their communities through their programs.
United Way provides funding to different non-profit organization programs that can help the community with financial stability, health, and education. Padgett said United Way doesn’t just provide funding but also creates programs on needed information like a resource directory.
The Hopkins County agencies chosen as UWC partners are the American Red Cross, ARCH Coalition, CASA of Midwest Kentucky, Hopkins County Community Clinic, PACS Home Delivered Meals, The Learning Center of Madisonville, The Salvation Army, and Trace Industries. The agencies that serve Muhlenberg County are Hope2All Drakesboro and Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center.
