The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Angelica M. Lee, was charged, July 13, 2022, for no registration plates, no operator’s license, failure to maintain required insurance and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Katherine Browning, was charged, July 12, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Devon Hall, was charged, July 12, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
• Douglas Simmons, was charged, July 12, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Julian L. Hutchins, was charged, July 12, 2022, for burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, terroristic threats in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Reauna Claytor, was charged, July 13, 2022, as a fugitive from another state.
• Jason S. Bean, was charged, July 12, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking/ shoplifting for more than $2,000 from Rural King in Madisonville. Bean was arrested and transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
• Kimberly Sullivan, was charged, July 11, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.
