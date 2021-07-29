The Dawson Springs City Council met in special session on Thursday, July 22 with the purposes of amending ordinance 2021-03 and opening bids for a new garbage truck. The special session was announced at the council’s meeting on July 20.
After a unanimous vote of the members present (council member Dusty Vinson was absent) to approve its second reading, the ordinance was amended in order to reflect an increase of $3 per month in rates for garbage pickup at each housing unit within the city limits. Rates were raised from $18 to $21 per month for single dwellings (from $17 to $20 for those age 65 and older).
Apartment buildings will now be charged $21 for each dwelling as well.
The increase in rates is due to the necessity of replacing the city’s garbage truck.
“The issues were with the fuel system and exhaust burn-off,” said Councilman Joe Allen of the current truck. “The repair estimate was over $20,000 to fix a 10 year-old truck that might be down again in a short time.”
City Clerk Janet Dunbar opened the lone bid the council received for a new truck from Stringfellow, Inc. After another unanimous vote from council members Allen, Chris Morris, Martha Woolsey, Kenny Mitchell and Mark McGregor, the bid was accepted.
The city will enter a lease agreement with the Nashville-based firm, with the option to purchase the truck for $1 at the end of the lease.
Eddie Anderson of Stringfellow, Inc. was present for the meeting.
Mitchell inquired about the anticipated date of delivery of the new truck.
“Are we thinking October?” he asked.
“Probably closer to November,” answered Anderson. “We’ve got the truck ordered.”
