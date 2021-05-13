If you go...
Cornerstone Prep School
When: 6:30 p.m. today
Where: Byrnes Auditorium — Baptist Health Campus
Grace Baptist School
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Grace Baptist School auditorium
Hopkins County Central
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20
Where: Hopkins County Central High School gymnasium
Madisonville North Hopkins
When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 21
Where: Madisonville North Hopkins High School gymnasium
Dawson Springs High
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26
Where: Dawson Springs High School gymnasium
