If you go...

Cornerstone Prep School

When: 6:30 p.m. today

Where: Byrnes Auditorium — Baptist Health Campus

Grace Baptist School

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Grace Baptist School auditorium

Hopkins County Central

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20

Where: Hopkins County Central High School gymnasium

Madisonville North Hopkins

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 21

Where: Madisonville North Hopkins High School gymnasium

Dawson Springs High

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26

Where: Dawson Springs High School gymnasium