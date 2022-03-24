The Dawson Springs Independent School district was one of many districts to receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding when COVID-19 started affecting the education world. The difficult part is deciding how those funds can and will be used.
Superintendent Leonard Whalen said part of the challenge of ESSER funding is that it can only be used for specific areas to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
“We have to find other creative ways to utilize it,” he said.
Finance Officer Amanda Almon said they are trying to plan three to five years down the road, so they are not on a fiscal cliff when the ESSER money runs out.
Dawson Springs received $265,442 in the first round of ESSER funding at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. They have until September of this year to use it all. If the funds aren’t spent by that deadline, the district has to returned whatever is leftover to the federal government.
Almon said the majority of the ESSER I funding went to purchasing Chromebooks and virtual programs at the start of COVID so students could still have instruction at home.
“We wanted to make our district a one-to-one, where every student has a device,” she said.
The money was also spent on trying to get students back on campus, so the district purchased masks for the older and younger students and disinfectants and sprays to keep the facilities open as much as possible.
“We have continued with the disinfectant methods in the facilities because we still have COVID going on,” said Almon.
As the 2021-2022 school year ends, Whalen said they are in the process of spending all the ESSER I monies.
In the second round of ESSER funding, the school district received $1,081,342, and they have until September 2023 to spend it.
Whalen said they are in the process of spending that money on a new HVAC system and elementary roof renovation. He said those projects are out for bids.
Dawson Springs Schools also used some of the money for Response To Intervention instruction, which helps students as needed due to COVID causing virtual learning.
“There are ways to bed the RTI into the classroom, and that is what we have been focusing on right now,” said Whalen.
Almon said some of the money was also used to expand the preschool classrooms, so they paid for materials and supplies along with an instructor and instructional aids to help the program get off the ground.
“I would say ESSER I and ESSER II are pretty well spent, or they are earmarked,” she said.
The school district received $2,331,206 in ESSER money during the third round, and they have until September 2024 to spend it all.
Whalen said they have not utilized any of the ESSER III funds as of right now.
“We are in discussions right now internally to make sure we get the biggest bang for our buck,” he said.
Almon said they are still bringing in ideas on what would be best for the school district and the students.
“It is a large pot of money over a small period of time so we are trying to do our best to plan ahead,” she said.
