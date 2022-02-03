Due to the potential severe weather today, several city buildings and the Hopkins County School district will be closed.
In a statement, the City of Madisonville announced that the City Hall offices and the Madisonville Municipal Utilities office will be closed today.
The City of Madisonville Public Works Department Transfer Station/Public Access will be closed until 7:30 a.m. Monday. In the event of inclement weather, the Public Works Team will be working to treat roadways and clear streets.
“We are asking for the help of our community,” according to a news release. “In order for the salt trucks and snowplows to be most effective, we are asking that no vehicles be parked on the street if at all possible. Thank you in advance, for your cooperation. It is imperative that we work together to keep our citizens safe.”
For questions, contact the Public Works Department at 270-824-2114.
The city also announced that sanitation and recycling routes would not run today. Today’s routes will be picked up tomorrow, and tomorrow’s routes will be picked up on Saturday.
In a news release on Wednesday, the school district announced that because of the forecast from the National Weather Service, the schools will have no school today or tomorrow.
“These will be traditional snow days, and there will be no school work for students. These days will not be made up for students,” said the news release.
The Hopkins County Schools Central Office and Hopkins County Teachers Federal Credit Union will also be closed today.
District officials also stated that no after school activities or sporting events would take place on either Thursday or Friday.
A determination will be made later in the week about events scheduled for Saturday, which would include a Hopkins County Central girls basketball game with McLean County, a Madisonville-North boys game against Paducah Tilghman in Owensboro and the 12th Annual HCCHS Storm Archery Classic.
