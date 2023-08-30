The Dawson Springs City Council met in special session last Thursday in order to conduct a first reading of Ordinance 2023-17, which sets the city’s property taxes for 2023.
After a presentation of options (compensating rate, substitute rate, or 4% tax increase) by City Administrator Julie Sellers, the council unanimously voted to proceed with the compensating rate.
“If adopted, that will generate as much revenue as we received during the previous year,” said Sellers.
Allowed by state law, the compensating rate is designed to provide the city with approximately the same amount of total tax revenue as the previous fiscal year. The rate itself is determined by the total assessed taxable property value within the city limits and can cause the tax rates themselves to either increase or decreased depending on the fluctuation of total property values.
In this case, the compensating rate means a slight increase to tax rates for Dawson property owners, who will see real property tax rates increase from 2022’s 0.429 to 0.476 and the personal property tax rate from 0.6440 in 2022 to 0.75.
The council met in another called meeting on Tuesday to approved the second and final reading of the tax ordinance.
The motor vehicle tax rate for 2023 remained unchanged from 2022 at 19.0 cents per $100 evaluation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.