The last six months have been tough ones for both the community of Dawson Springs and Dawson Springs Independent Schools. With recent losses in mind, the school community has been looking for a way to honor and remember those they have lost.
Toni Dickens, a member of the Dawson Springs Education Foundation Board, said the foundation is currently working to fund two scholarships, one for Jenny Bruce and the other for Logan McKnight.
“We love them. We want to do what we can in their memory, so their memories live on in our students going to college,” she said.
Both Bruce and McKnight passed away in late 2021. Bruce due to the Dec. 10 tornado that swept through Dawson Springs and McKnight after suffering injuries due to a car accident in November.
Dickens said the foundation began as a way for alumni to help kids that were going away to college get some scholarship money. To start a scholarship in someone’s name takes $10,000.
The Bruce and McKnight scholarships started when Ashley McKnight, Logan’s mom, and the board of education wanted to do something to honor their memory.
Bruce worked for the school district for 40 years in various capacities, including serving as a board member at the time of her death, and many say she was instrumental in keeping the school running. McKnight was a well liked student athlete and very community-oriented.
“He liked to do things for people,” said Dickens.
Both scholarships are still very new, having only been confirmed in the last month. She said they are still working on getting enough money to jump-start the scholarships to where they can eventually take care of themselves.
McKnight’s scholarship has several hundred already donated, but Ashley has several fundraisers in mind to help raise the rest of the $10,000 needed. The Bruce scholarship also has several hundred already raised, and fundraisers are being planned to help raise the rest.
“This is just the beginning,” said Dickens.
The McKnight scholarship will probably go to a student who is civic-minded and community-oriented, while the Bruce scholarship has not been designated yet.
Donations to either the Jenny Bruce Scholarship or the Logan McKnight scholarship can be sent to Toni Dickens the Dawson Springs Education Foundation at 118 East Arcadia Ave. Checks should be made payable to the Dawson Springs Education Foundation.
