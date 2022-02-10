For years, rural parts of Kentucky have had to deal with substance use disorder with little help, and COVID-19 has only exacerbated the problem. One local organization is hoping to supply a resource for those who need assistance.
Dee Padgett, with United Way of the Coalfield, said she saw a need to have all the resources and information in one place for families, businesses, and churches which is where the brochure idea came from.
“Sometimes families don’t know the resources that are out there, clergy may not know all the resources, businesses may not,” she said. “It is just to let people know there are resources out there.”
Padgett enlisted the help of Alex Strein, the BrightView Community Outreach manager, and Lisa Miller, from the Hopkins County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy, to help create the brochure.
“We thought it would be a great way to put all of the information in one place that would make it easier for individuals to find resources and businesses/health care providers to make referrals for care,” said Strein.
The brochure will include outpatient treatment options, listings for local support groups, helplines, and counseling centers.
“We’re hoping that the brochure will help people get the resources they need more efficiently and without judgment,” said Strein. “It is hard to navigate treatment options when you don’t know what is out there.”
Padgett said they have also found some treatment gaps in Hopkins County during their research. She said there are no detox centers in the county and only one men’s transitional living place.
“Researching this has pinpointed the needs our community still has,” said Padgett.
They are still proofing the brochures, but hope to have them ready for distribution by the end of the month, she said. The plan is to have the brochures available at the United Way office, Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, and BrightView Health.
Strein said they are also working on getting a link on the United Way website so agencies and businesses can order the brochures in bulk.
Padgett said they will be bundled in groups of about 50 and should be able to fit in a normal brochure holder.
For more information on the brochures, call the United Way of the Coalfield at 270-821-3170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.