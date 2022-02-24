Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is putting on a free pancake breakfast at the Dawson Springs First Baptist Church on Saturday.
Daren Smiley, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist, said the breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. He said this is the church’s way of reaching out to the Dawson Springs community for everything they have been through.
“Whether you have lost anything in the tornado, we have all been affected by it from helping our neighbors,” said Smiley. “We all have friends at Dawson First and Dawson Community, so we are just trying to do something for our neighbors.”
He said they were inspired when their pastor, Dean Ray, said, “Some of us were spared to help the ones that weren’t.”
“That is kind of how we are looking at it,” said Smiley.
Along with the pancakes and sausage breakfast, there will also be an assortment of toys for the kids to chose from.
“Something the kids can take with them if they would like,” he said.
The toys were just donations that had been made to the church, and they thought the breakfast would be a good way to get them out to the kids in the community. He said the kids will be able to choose a toy as long as they last.
Smiley said they are hoping for a large turnout at the breakfast and should have enough to feed everyone who wants to come.
“Whatever the Lord leads to come, we feel like we will have enough to serve everybody,” he said. “We will just have to wait and see who comes out Saturday morning.”
First Baptist Church in Dawson is located at 960 Industrial Park Road. For more information, call 270-871-1883.
