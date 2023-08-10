Families in Hopkins County will get the chance to look at all the clubs and activities offered for free through the Hopkins County Extension Office 4H program.
The kick-off event will be from 5:30-7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Danny Peyton Educational Pavilion in Mahr Park Arboretum.
Connor Cooper, the local 4H Youth Development agent, said the event is designed to allow youth and their families to “shop” the different clubs.
“A lot of times when people hear 4-H, they only think about livestock,” he said, “While we are very proud of our livestock programs, we wanted to share with the community the other opportunities we had for the youth of Hopkins County. This year we have 15 different clubs to offer.”
Most clubs are for ages nine to 18, but there is a youth-aged club for five- to eight-year-olds. All the clubs are free for the families.
The clubs include Area Teen Council, Arts & Crafts, Crocket, Disc Golf, Dog, E-Sports, Environmen-tal Science, Fishing, Horse, Livestock, Midnight Walkers Community Service, Photography, Sewing, Shooting Sports, and Cloverbuds, for five- to eight-year-olds.
Kids can sign up for the club, or clubs, that interest them at the event and get a list of meeting dates and events for the year.
The extension office will be giving away 4-H t-shirts, and the Hopkins County Livestock Association will be grilling hotdogs for anyone who stops by.
Cooper said the event last year was a huge success, and they are expecting over 200 people to attend. Last year was the first year for the event and felt it would be a good way for the community to know all that 4H has to offer.
“This allows kids the chance to learn what clubs we have and find a club that they have an interest in,” he said. “The kickoff event was created off of the school’s open house. We thought, ‘We should do something like that for 4-H.’ ”
