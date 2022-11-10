The Messenger wants to know when your church will have its Living Nativity or other Christmas events. To get your living nativity in the paper we need to know where it will be, the dates, the times, and if tickets need to be purchased. Send the information by email to jcamp@the-messenger.com or mhughes@the-messenger.com.
Spreading the word this Christmas season
Jodi Camp
