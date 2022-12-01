Hopkins County Extension Cooperative Office will be hosting a groundbreaking event at Mahr Park, in Madisonville, at 10 a.m. for their new building. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited to join.
The new extension office will be located near the front entrance of Mahr Park Arboretum beside the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center and Farmers Market.
“The new Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Office will serve the residents of Hopkins County by providing educational programming and community outreach in the areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family Consumer Sciences, and Horticulture,” Erika Wood, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Horticulture said.
The Extension office is currently located at 75 Cornwall Drive in Madisonville, but according to Wood, they have outgrown that building so the new building is a must. The plan is to sell the old facility at 75 Cornwall Drive closer to the time that the new building project is completed.
The Hopkins County Extension Service is affiliated with the University of Kentucky and provides up to date, research-based education to the community. They provide a wide range of services and educational programming to the public.
Some offerings that are available include:
• Soil testing for gardens and cropland
• Plant Disease Diagnostics
• Plant, Weed, Insect Identification and management
• Wildlife questions
• Site visits to examine field crops and gardens
• Landscape evaluations
• Agriculture programs on grains, forage, livestock, etc.
• Horticulture classes and workshops on various gardening related topics including: composting, landscaping, fruit and vegetable, gardening, pollinators, native plants, indoor gardening, plant identification, etc.
• Family Consumer science classes on canning and food preservation, cooking, crafting, sewing and crocheting, budgeting, parenting, etc.
• 4-H Youth Development Programs: In-school and after school clubs and projects, youth communication and leadership development
For more offerings or information on the Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Office, reach out directly via 270-821-3650.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.