The Dawson Springs Branch Library closed July of 2021 when a massive thunderstorm dropped several inches of water over a short period of time, causing the entire ground floor of the building to flood. Most of the damage consisted of drywall, flooring and some furnishings, with very little of the library’s circulating collection affected.
Once the building was deemed dry enough, the library contracted with ServPro for water extraction. All of the affected drywall, flooring, and furnishings were then removed and assessment began. The building had to continue to sit and dry for a while before work to restore the ground floor could continue.
According to Angel Killough, assistant director/branch librarian, the library is fully functioning for the most part.
“The front of the building where the library operates will be fully functional at the time of reopening,” she said. “Work is continuing to restock shelves and to update the computer lab. While all the work has been completed, the Katherine Barnett Meeting Room will not be available to rent right away as it is being used as a materials storage and staging area.”
The much anticipated reopening will be Thursday, September 1, at 10 a.m. Regular operating hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Saturday noon until 3 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.
“We are grateful to the City of Dawson Springs and the Hopkins County Government for their understanding and support.”
Other thanks go out to: ServPro handled the water extraction, area drying, and demo of the ground floor. Don Rogers, owner/operator of Handyman Home Services completed all the drywall work and painting as well as all the flooring installation and other minor repairs. Bob Whitlock of Whitlock Construction oversaw the dismantling, moving, and reconstruction of all the book shelving. And through the help of architect Monica Sumner, we were able to get most of the flooring and accompanying materials donated by Mohawk, Patcraft, and Mannington Commercial. Tim Petit of Petit’s Home Services provided some exterior carpentry work.
“We do regret how long it has taken, but numerous things complicated the branch library’s restoration, including the building’s historic age and condition, poor drainage around the library, material supply issues, and the historic December tornado that significantly altered our plans. Please know that while it took longer than expected, its reopening has always been our top priority, and we never once stopped working towards that goal, while continuing to provide the best possible library service to residents.”
