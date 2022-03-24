For those outside looking in, a Dairy Queen may just be another fast food restaurant, but to residents of Dawson Springs, their local “DQ” is a piece of home — from routine or impromptu visits to the friendly faces of staff members who are considered family.
The Dairy Queen franchise owned and operated by Fourteen Foods at 15 Industrial Park Road in Dawson Springs reopened bright and early on Tuesday after a three-month closure due to damages incurred by the EF-4 tornado.
“It was a great day to be a Dawsonian,” said longtime employee Darla Adams. “It was a great day to be back home at Dairy Queen.”
For a town clinging desperately to any sense of normalcy known before 10:32 p.m. on Dec. 10, a taste of home is exactly what was served on Tuesday.
“With DQ opening, I believe this is another way to make Dawson feel better,” agreed Assistant Manager Amy Walker. “I had one lady make three trips around the building until I came over the speaker — she wanted to hear my voice.”
By 5 that afternoon, cars were lined up from the drive-thru window to the entrance on Industrial Park Road, with overflow waiting in the former Ideal Market parking lot next door. And as much as the adults were happy to see the restaurant back in business, smiles graced the faces of the city’s younger generation as well.
“All the children were yelling at me,” said Walker. “They were just as excited to see Ms. Amy.”
Jakob Purdy, a sophomore at Dawson Springs High School who stopped in for some ice cream after practice, is more than happy to return to a routine known by all involved in sports in the small community. “I’ve missed stopping in here before baseball,” he said. The Panther baseball team’s first game of the season was played the night before the reopening.
The reopening was an occasion that called for Isaac Dalton, a seventh-grader at Dawson Springs Junior High, to order his preferred item on the menu. “I couldn’t wait until after school to order my favorite — the Flamethrower meal,” said Dalton.
Buddies and high school students Grayson Brewer and Gage Smiley had large appetites after a long day at school and practice and were prepared to “order a lot,” according to Smiley. Brewer wasn’t kidding either — he ordered a chicken strip basket and a cheeseburger.
“We’ve been covered up all day,” said General Manager Steve Doyel. “It has been nice to see all of the smiles welcoming us back.”
“About 70% of our crew members are new and are receiving on-the-job training, so we ask for your patience,” Doyel said. “We will have limited hours for the time being as well, but appreciate your understanding and patience.”
Current hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Customers and workers alike echoed the same sentiments about resilience throughout the entire opening day. “The beautiful smiles on everyone’s faces was such a blessing and was priceless,” said Walker.
