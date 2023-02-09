The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will present The Last Five Years, a community dinner theatre production, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
According to Liz Schweizer, representative for The Glema Mahr Center, this modern musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year life of a marriage, from meeting to break-up and from break-up to meeting.
There are two ticket options available. If you are interested in the dinner and the play you must purchase your tickets by Friday. If you are interested in the play only and no dinner option, tickets will be available until each curtain time. Make reservations now at the Glema Center office, at 270-821-2787, and at glemacenter.org.
Times for The Last Five Years Community Dinner Theatre for Friday and Saturday, begin with dinner at 6p.m., and the play starting at 7p.m. Sunday’s dinner will begin at 1p.m. and the play starting at 2p.m.
Dinner by Catering & Creations will be served in the Anne P. Baker Gallery prior to the show and play seating will be in the auditorium.
Tickets for dinner and the show are $28, and $14 for the play only ticket. For more information visit, glemacenter.universitytickets.com or call 270-821-278.
