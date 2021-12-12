Dawson Springs residents were supposed to be ushering in the Christmas season tonight at their annual Christmas Parade, but instead they are sitting in the dark, mourning the loss of 13 of their own, with over 100 of their neighbors still officially listed as missing.
As Hopkins County EMA director Nick Bailey said, this disaster is one that will remain with the city and county for months.
Mayor Chris Smilely estimated at a press conference on Sunday night that roughly 75 percent of the city had been destroyed during the tornado that ripped through Hopkins County on Friday as it cut a path over 200 miles long through six states.
When the sun rises over the community on Monday, officials plan to begin what could be the hardest day of the ordeal. A crew consisting of certified first responders, law enforcement and trained K9 handlers will begin a line search of the entire affected area of Dawson Springs. More than 48 hours after the tornado, with two nights when temperatures have dropped below freezing, they don't hold out hope for finding additional survivors.
"I expect it to be more of a recovery effort," said Bailey. "The longer you go into an incident (that is what happens)."
He asked that individuals looking for information on friends and family in Dawson Springs not come to town looking for them. Out of town traffic passing through town, officials say, has caused delays in rescue and recovery efforts.
Officials are currently maintaining a list of missing persons from Dawson Springs, which currently has over 100 names. Those are individuals that officials have not been able to locate. They hope that many of them simply left town without notifying anyone and will turn up sooner or later.
"We have a hotline that will be open, first thing in the morning, starting at 8 a.m.," Bailey said. "It is 270-825-5024. This is just for Hopkins County. We ask you to reach out to family and make sure nobody has heard from them before you call. But if nobody has, then call and we can check our list. Also, if you have someone you know who has left town, please ask them to call that number as well so we can cross them off the list."
Having those individuals who are safely out of town contact the hotline will help officials reduce the number of people who are currently listed as "missing."
Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield reported that 13 victims have officially been pronounced dead as a result of the tornado. All 13 of those were residents of Dawson Springs.
"We made recovery yesterday of 11 individuals and today we made recover of two," he said. "They range from the age of 34 up to the age of 86. The way the devastation is, we are trying our best to have everyone accounted for. Its going to take a while. If you have information on someone who may be missing, please contact the hotline number."
At the completion of the line search on Monday, search and rescue efforts will cease and the process of cleaning up the debris from the tornado will begin.
Although it could still be some time before electrical service is restored to the area, Bailey said they hope to have water restored to the bulk of residents in southern Hopkins County before the night is over.
Officials with the Dawson Springs Dollar General Store say they plan to reopen the store briefly on Monday to help those in need. They will limit the store to one customer at a time, and will be doing business on a cash only basis. They ask that customers restrict their purchases to necessity items. The store will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.