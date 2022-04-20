Memorials being planned in tribute to tornado victims were once again the hot topic of conversation at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council.
Last month, in the absence of Mayor Chris Smiley, the Council voted to place both a memorial being designed by the Dawson Springs Rotary Club in partnership with Planters Bank and a memorial Pride Avenue Elementary student Noah Allen is creating in a lot on South Main Street formerly occupied by Kentucky Utilities. Allen applied for and won a grant to build his memorial garden.
On Tuesday, the council amended that vote where the Rotary memorial is concerned upon the suggestion of Smiley.
“With the amount of concrete in their plans, I just don’t think that lot is the best place for it and I ask you to reconsider,” Smiley said. “If you go with Memorial Park, people driving in three directions will see it.”
Councilman Mark McGregor, who presided over the March meeting due to Smiley’s absence, expressed reservations about that location.
“I’ll be behind you all no matter where you decide to place it, but I don’t know how the community will feel about putting it in Veterans Memorial Park,” he said.
The park in question is located within the town square on Railroad Avenue and is commonly referred to as “Veterans Memorial Park,” but Smiley questioned that as the property’s official name.
“Originally, it was named ‘Memorial Park’ when they put the fountain in memory of Paul Howton in,” he said. “I think we just started calling it ‘Veterans Park’ when the monument was put up.”
“It says ‘Legion Park’ on a picture I have of my grandfather’s from the 1960s,” said council member Chris Morris. Morris’ grandfather, the late Bethel Morris, was a former mayor.
The park, no matter the name, was a “former railroad depot and was donated to the city,” said Smiley.
“My suggestion is, if there are any veterans who oppose placing the Rotary memorial for tornado victims in the park, we need to hear those concerns,” Councilman Kenny Mitchell said. “They can talk to a council member, call City Hall, or call Janet (Dunbar, City Clerk) to be placed on next month’s agenda.”
With that, council member Martha Woolsey made the motion to amend last month’s decision to place the Rotary memorial in the lot on South Main Street, and revisit it once the local Rotary Club finalizes its plans. Allen’s memorial garden will proceed as voted at the last meeting.
In other news, the council:
- appointed Emilee Seeger to the Code Enforcement Board.
- listened to an appeal from Keigan Street resident Ann Vandiver for a street light to be placed near her property. The council voted unanimously to approve the request.
- selected Earl Menser to serve a three-year term on the Tradewater Airport Board.
- conducted a first reading of Procurement Ordinance O-2022-02 in regards to purchases in both small and large amounts.
