The Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday the largest academy class in seven years reported to Frankfort on Oct. 3.
According to a release from the KSP, the class has 100 cadets including 87 traditional and 13 law enforcement accelerated program cadets.
In January, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he was including $500,000 in his Better Kentucky Budget for KSP to expand its recruitment efforts, addressing the agency’s recruitment, retention and personnel needs.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. says the size of cadet class 101 is a direct result of the support the agency received from the Beshear-Coleman administration and Kentucky General Assembly.
“By strengthening KSP’s essential workforce, our agency is improving public safety, maintaining critical services and better reflecting the diverse communities we serve,” said Burnett. “I am honored to have this new class start what I hope will be a long and fulfilling public safety career at KSP. A career focused on enhancing KSP’s mission of providing safety through service, integrity and professionalism.”
Traditional cadet classes include 24 weeks of basic training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.
“Our training is rigorous to meet the standards of today’s modern society,” Burnett said. “We push them physically and mentally to prepare them for whatever circumstance they may face after graduation. The agency’s expectations are high because the citizens of Kentucky deserve a trooper who is highly trained and disciplined in their duties.”
Cadet class 101 is tentatively scheduled to graduate in February 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.